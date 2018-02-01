PETA uses Tri-City show to attack bear act

PETA is using the Tri-City Sportsmen Show to attack a Texas-based bear act thousands of Tri-Citians saw two weeks ago.
The national animal welfare organization sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture accusing exhibitor Bob Steele of “yanking” a bear named Cindi by using a chain around her neck.
PETA said during the show at TRAC in Pasco, Steele used a stick to hit the 19-year-old bear on her paw to make her obey, causing her to cry out.
Steele also put children at risk by not having secure barriers between them and the bear, the organization said in its release and in a video.
Two witnesses took video of the exhibit, Brittany Peet, a PETA attorney, told the Herald. Peet said she did not know the names of the people who shot the video.
Steele runs The Great Bear Show, which he calls an educational program that travels to fairs and appears in media with the goal of teaching people about bears.
PETA and Steele have a long-running adversarial history.
The group has a file dedicated to Steele, who says on his website that he has been in business since 1977.
The Great Bear Show website
PETA says Steele has been cited 11 times by the USDA since 1999 for things such as not providing proper veterinary care and animal abuse.
Steele could not be reached about the allegations but says on his website that PETA makes false accusations and lies.
“Not once have we ever been in a non-compliance citation of these laws,” Steele said on his website.
He also calls PETA a terrorist organization.
The USDA lists Steele as a registered exhibitor, but a government-provided history of his citations isn’t available online.
The Tri-City Sportsmen Show is operated by Shuyler Productions of Goldendale.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
