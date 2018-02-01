No keeping sturgeon caught starting Feb. 12

The fishing season for keeping white sturgeon caught from John Day Dam to McNary Dam on the Columbia River will close effective Feb. 12, according to fishery managers from Washington and Oregon.
After that, fishing must be catch-and-release for sturgeon.
The John Day Pool of the Columbia River was closed to retention of sturgeon on Jan. 20 after reaching its annual harvest quota for the year.
From the Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam, anglers will be required to release any sturgeon as of Feb. 4.
