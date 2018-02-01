Sturgeon caught on the Columbia River from John Day Dam to McNary Dam must be released effective Feb. 12.
No keeping sturgeon caught starting Feb. 12

By Annette Cary

February 01, 2018 07:02 PM

The fishing season for keeping white sturgeon caught from John Day Dam to McNary Dam on the Columbia River will close effective Feb. 12, according to fishery managers from Washington and Oregon.

After that, fishing must be catch-and-release for sturgeon.

The John Day Pool of the Columbia River was closed to retention of sturgeon on Jan. 20 after reaching its annual harvest quota for the year.

From the Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam, anglers will be required to release any sturgeon as of Feb. 4.

