She found a roach in her food. The Kennewick buffet then failed its inspection

Health inspectors cited a Kennewick all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant for insects and other health code violations Wednesday after a diner complained of finding a cockroach in her noodles Sunday.
Wok King International Buffet, 7011 W. Canal Drive, failed the routine inspection after a diner filed an anonymous complaint Monday.
Jessica Davis, manager of the health district’s food safety team, confirmed Wok King — between Grandridge Boulevard and Young Street — was cited for insects after cockroaches, including one still alive, were spotted on a pest strip. Additional infractions mean the restaurant will be re-inspected.
While disturbing, insects are considered “non critical” compared to other activities, such as storing food at room temperature, under-cooking meat and not washing hands, that can spread food-borne disease.
Nevertheless, the inspector found cockroaches. “The complaint is legit,” Davis said.
Wok King received 40 points for red violations, including not having a food worker card for one employee and several food storage and temperature control issues. Establishments receiving 25 or more red points on routine inspections are subject to re-inspection.
It was ordered to keep the facility clean, to control entrances and to keep the restaurant pest free. When live cockroaches are found, establishments have to hire pest control professionals to clean it up. Uncontrollable infestations can lead to establishments losing their permits.
Johanna Mendoza of Pasco told the Herald she found the cockroach in her food and complained. She posted a video of the bug in her food to her Facebook page. By Wednesday, it had been viewed more than 24,600 times.
Mendoza said she and her boyfriend went to Wok King for dinner Sunday. They paid at the entrance and helped themselves at the buffet. She’d just sat down to eat when she saw the insect in her noodles.
Her boyfriend showed it to a staff member who discarded the meal and offered a fresh plate. Mendoza said she received a coupon for a future meal, but no refund. The couple left and ate elsewhere.
Mendoza said she disappointed because she’s a fan of Wok King.
“I like going there,” she said.
Wok King’s manager was not immediately available to comment Wednesday.
The health district responds to all complaints, either by phone or with in -person visits. Wok King was due for one of the three routine inspections all food service establishments receive each year, so Wednesday’s inspector conducted the more thorough review.
Establishments are rated on the state’s 418-point scale. The ratings include points for critical “red” violations related and for the less-critical blue ones. Red violations reflect actions that can lead to foodborne illnesses. Examples include improper cooking techniques, storing food at the wrong temperature and failure by staff to wash their hands properly.
Blue points reflect less serious conditions that need addressing but are not considered an immediate threat. Wok King was cited for insects, which is worth five blue points on the scale.
Establishments are subject to re-inspection if they receive 25 or more red points on a routine inspection. Wok King’s 40 red points mean it will be re-visited.
Wok King earned a clean bill of heath in November on a third-follow up to its troubling June 6, 2017, routine inspection.
In June, it was cited for hand washing, temperature control and other red violations, but there was no indication of insects in that report.
Past inspections for all establishments can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php. Anyone with concerns can share them with inspectors, 509-460-4205. Complaints can be anonymous.
