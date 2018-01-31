She found a roach in her food. The Kennewick buffet then failed its inspection

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:07 Woman finds a roach in her food at Kennewick restaurant Pause 0:51 PNNL and UW hope new program will have big IMPACT 3:43 PNNL, UW reveal joint research project into materials science 0:51 These life-changing gifts were given to Pasco students 0:12 Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect 0:30 Kennewick woman in court for allegedly hooking up husband with teen girl. 1:23 State agency surveys Rattlesnake Ridge crack with drone 1:04 Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location 1:01 Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics 0:40 Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Johanna Mendoza of Pasco said she found a roach in her food this past Sunday while at Wok King in Kennewick. The Snap video shows Mendoza peeling back her food to see the roach. Mendoza said she called the health department the next day. Johanna Mendoza

Johanna Mendoza of Pasco said she found a roach in her food this past Sunday while at Wok King in Kennewick. The Snap video shows Mendoza peeling back her food to see the roach. Mendoza said she called the health department the next day. Johanna Mendoza