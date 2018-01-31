Bigfoot sighting: Sasquatch might be headed to Washington license plates

Senator Sasquatch is trying again.
Sen. Ann Rivers (R-La Center) tried last year to make Bigfoot Washington’s official cryptid (an animal whose existence or survival is disputed or unsubstantiated).
After failing in that endeavor the hairy-man-lovin’ politician has reintroduced the bill again this year. She’s also announced her intention to put her objet d’affection on the state’s license plates.
Washington’s Department of Licensing offers a large variety of special plates, including some for colleges and universities. That could render the issue moot if it can be proved that Bigfoot is already enrolled at The Evergreen State College.
Plates also support charities and organizations like lighthouses and square dancing.
Rivers might be onto something if Washington wants to keep its reputation as gloomy and full of mysterious rainforest creatures. A couple square dancing to “Turkey in the Straw” on our license plates isn’t going to do it.
Plus, the Bigfoot plates will raise money for state parks and recreation areas, Rivers said in an announcement.
“I’m guessing Sasquatch has a hidden talent as a fundraiser,” Rivers said.
