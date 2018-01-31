A pair of playful parrots perched in Kennewick

Twinkles, left, and Flyer playfully tussle while perched on a fence rail Wednesday while their owner, Patrick Corrigan, rakes leaves at a friend’s property at the intersection of South Washington Street and 27th Avenue in Kennewick.
“Sometimes it’s like having a pair of 2-year-olds,” Corrigan affectionately said about the antics of his Macaw parrots.
Corrigan said the 8-year-old birds are very social, enjoy being outside with him and are his good friends.
The Kennewick man has been raising birds for about 30 years.
Never miss a local story.
They also attracted attention of passing motorists at the busy intersection.
Comments