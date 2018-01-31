A pair of playful parrots perched in Kennewick

Twinkles, left, and Flyer playfully tussle while perched on a fence rail Wednesday while their owner, Patrick Corrigan, rakes leaves at a friend's property at the intersection of South Washington Street and 27th Avenue in Kennewick. "Sometimes it's like having a pair of 2-year-olds," Corrigan affectionately said about the antics of his Macaw parrots. Corrigan said the 8-year-old birds are very social, enjoy being outside with him and are his good friends. The Kennewick man has been raising birds for about 30 years. They also attracted attention of passing motorists at the busy intersection. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald