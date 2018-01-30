This family robbed the Rite Aid in Richland, police say. The wife was a store manager

A man, his wife and his brother were arrested Tuesday in connection to a December armed robbery of a Rite Aid in Richland.
Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb said Anthony D. Wright, 47, his wife Tonya, 45, and brother James Wright were arrested after at least two raids across the Tri-Cities.
Cobb said the Dec. 22 robbery involved one of the Wright brothers entering the store with a pistol and demanding money from the clerk.
Tonya M. Wright was a manager at the Rite Aid on Lee Boulevard, Cobb said. She allegedly helped plan the robbery with her husband and his brother.
Anthony and Tonya Wright were booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Anthony Wright also faces a possible charge of unlawful possession of a gun.
James Wright was arrested Tuesday night.
One of the raids happened at a Richland duplex in the morning. The other happened along the 800 block of 43rd Way, just south of Heritage Park in Pasco.
Officers from Richland, Pasco and the Tri-City Regional SWAT team assisted, Cobb said.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
