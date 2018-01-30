Pot harvest raised a stink in Finley. These guys think they have a solution

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:51 These life-changing gifts were given to Pasco students Pause 0:12 Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect 0:30 Kennewick woman in court for allegedly hooking up husband with teen girl. 1:23 State agency surveys Rattlesnake Ridge crack with drone 1:04 Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location 1:01 Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics 0:40 Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice 0:11 Firefighters battle semitruck fire 0:45 Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 2:18 Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Matthew Mercer is a Finley landowner where cannabis is cultivated. The Benton County commission approved a six-month moratorium on new cannabis production and processing last November. It does not affect the licenses already held by 47 cannabis producers and 35 processors in Benton County. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Matthew Mercer is a Finley landowner where cannabis is cultivated. The Benton County commission approved a six-month moratorium on new cannabis production and processing last November. It does not affect the licenses already held by 47 cannabis producers and 35 processors in Benton County. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald