Local

Take a bird walking tour on closed Bateman Island

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 30, 2018 07:17 PM

Bird watchers will be allowed back on Bateman Island for a walk led by the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society on Saturday.

The island remains closed to the public after a wildfire in July.

Participants should meet at 8 a.m. at Wye Park above the causeway to the island on Columbia Park Trail in Richland.

Experienced birders will help identify the overwintering birds that are spotted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bring binoculars and dress for cold weather. Families with children are welcome.

  Comments  