Take a bird walking tour on closed Bateman Island

Bird watchers will be allowed back on Bateman Island for a walk led by the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society on Saturday.
The island remains closed to the public after a wildfire in July.
Participants should meet at 8 a.m. at Wye Park above the causeway to the island on Columbia Park Trail in Richland.
Experienced birders will help identify the overwintering birds that are spotted.
Bring binoculars and dress for cold weather. Families with children are welcome.
