8 Trios workers affected by therapy service cuts

The elimination of some outpatient therapy services at Trios Health will affect eight employees.
Four employees are eligible for other jobs within Trios and the hospital district hopes to retain them, a Trios spokeswoman said.
Officials are helping the other four find jobs with other local organizations.
Trios officials on Monday announced that outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech-language services will be eliminated at the end of February.
Never miss a local story.
The cut is because of financial losses and not the quality of care, Trios CEO Craig Cudworth said.
“The challenge has been — and continues to be — that the service line’s revenues, which include reimbursements from insurances, do not cover the cost of delivering the services. And, they haven’t for years,” Cudworth said.
“Despite our best efforts to find ways to cover the losses and preserve these outpatient services, we have arrived at a point that we must make a difficult change or suffer further consequences to Trios Health at a time when we cannot afford to lose ground.”
Outpatient cardiac rehab and pulmonary rehab will remain. All inpatient therapy services, for patients admitted to the hospital, also will continue.
Comments