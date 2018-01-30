More Videos

Kennewick woman in court for allegedly hooking up husband with teen girl.

State agency surveys Rattlesnake Ridge crack with drone

Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics

Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice

Firefighters battle semitruck fire

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

These life-changing gifts were given to Pasco students

Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
Crime

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect Jesus G. Salas, a well-known gang member who with a violent past. Salas escaped from a house on Yelm Place after officers prepared to search it for arson suspect Eliseo Garcia, 33.

Local

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics

About 300 people registered to take the plunge off the dock into frigid water at Columbia Point Marina in Richland during Polar Plunge Tri-Cities on Saturday. All money raised from the event goes to Special Olympics Washington to support local athletes.

Local

A pair of truck drivers managed to escape from a dramatic semi fire early Friday morning. West Benton Fire and Rescue put out the blaze before it spread too far.

Local

Viera's Bakery at 6411 Burden Blvd. in Pasco makes hundreds of Rosca de reyes, a Hispanic type of king's cake, in preparation for tomorrow's holiday, Día de Los Reyes, also known as Epiphany.