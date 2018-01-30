These life-changing gifts were given to Pasco students

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect Jesus G. Salas, a well-known gang member who with a violent past. Salas escaped from a house on Yelm Place after officers prepared to search it for arson suspect Eliseo Garcia, 33.
About 300 people registered to take the plunge off the dock into frigid water at Columbia Point Marina in Richland during Polar Plunge Tri-Cities on Saturday. All money raised from the event goes to Special Olympics Washington to support local athletes.
Choir students from Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Richland practice with Justin Raffa, artistic director of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, on Friday in preparation for their performance at the Washington Music Educators Association Conference in Yakima on Feb. 15
Attorneys gave opening statements Tuesday in the child molestation trial of former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. Flores is accused of molesting a young girl in 2016.