Latino groups hold Feb. 3 event

The Tri-Cities Latino Community Network (TCLCN) and the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are holding Planting Hope in Our Community from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Kennewick High School.
The free event will be presented in Spanish and is open to the public.
Childcare for children 10 and under, breakfast and lunch will be provided.
There will also be a prize giveaway and books for check out from the Mid-Columbia Library.
Never miss a local story.
Dr. Saul Valencia, the chief medical official at Tri-Cities Community Health, will be the keynote speaker.
There will be workshops for adults to attend on topics like internet safety for children, consumer protection, diabetes management and nutrition, parent engagement for academic success, and using eBooks at the library.
Presentations will be provided by TCLCN members and other local experts.
Students in grades six through 12 will participate in a leadership workshop.
For more information, visit midcolumbialibraries.org.
Comments