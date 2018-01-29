Heartlinks to hold Hospice Gala on Feb. 3

Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care is holding its 38th annual Hospice Gala at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Sunnyside Community Center.
The black-tie-optional casino-style event will raise money for programs, supplies and services at Heartlinks, which provides care for children and adults facing terminal illnesses and live in Benton or Yakima County.
Tickets are sold out, but individual and business sponsorships are still available ranging from $250 to $3,500. Silent auction items are still needed.
For more information, visit heartlinkshospice.org.
