Pasco offering IEP training for parents wishing to become special education parent navigators

The Pasco School District special education department is looking for parents to become special education parent navigators.
Navigators will be equipped with the knowledge and training needed to help new parents navigate through the special education process.
For those interested, a free two day training session will be held at the Booth Administration Building from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 3.
The training will cover what a parent partner is, the role of the partner, and training in the IEP process.
Meals and snacks will be provided during each training day.
Attending does not require a parent to sign up to become an official parent partner.
To register, contact Amber Burrows at 509-543-6703 or aburrows@psd1.org.
For more information, contact Tracy Wilson at 509-543-6703 or twilson@psd1.org.
The Pasco School District will offer the same training for Spanish speaking families from March 2-3.
