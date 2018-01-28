Local

Soul Injury webinar set for January, February

January 28, 2018

Deborah Grassman is presenting the webinar Soul Injury: Liberating Unmourned Loss and Unforgiven Guilt, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. Jan. 30, and 8:45 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. Feb. 27.

Showings of the webinar will be held at Chaplaincy Health Care, 1480 Fowler St., Richland.

Continuing education credits will be available for attendees that participate in the 30 minute post program discussion.

Space is limited, so to reserve a spot, call 509-783-7416.

For more information, contact Wanda Kontur at 509-783-6243 or wandak@chaplaincyhealthcare.org.

