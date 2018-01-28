It was a very, very good week for Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team awarded perfect scores to more than half of the 30 establishments inspected during the week ending Jan. 12.
Four establishments failed the health department’s inspection and face further visits, but 19 earned perfect scores on the 418-point rating system for knowledge, sanitation and food handling procedures.
Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are re-inspected. The department regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments in Benton and Franklin counties.
Past inspections are available at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Never miss a local story.
Direct questions and concerns to 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Carniceria La Mas Barata, 214 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Jan. 11, first follow-up to Dec. 13 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Clover Island Inn, 435 N. Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 11, routine (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Helados La Michoacana, 712 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Jan. 12, third follow-up to Aug. 8 routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food not in good condition.
Los Toreros Tienda y Carniceria (deli), 618 Ninth St., Benton City, Jan. 11, first follow-up to Dec. 7 routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Ann’s Best Creole & Soul Food, 1901 Terminal Drive, Richland, Jan. 12, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Bonefish Grill, 133 Gage Blvd., Richland, Jan. 12, third follow-up to June 23 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Casa Mia, 2541 W. Kennewick Ave., Jan. 11, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Cascade Elementary School, 505 S. Highland St., Kennewick, Jan. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Country Mercantile (deli), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Jan. 2, second follow-up to Nov. 29 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Cupcake Bakery & Deli, 2625 W. Bruneau Place, Kennewick, Jan. 10, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Ethos Bakery & Cafe, 2150 Keene Road, Richland, Jan. 2, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick, Jan. 10, first follow-up to Nov. 15 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Hilton Home 2 Suite Hotel, 2861 Lincoln Landing, Richland, Jan. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Indian Cuisine Express, 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Just Joel’s, 1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Jan. 9, first follow-up to Dec. 7 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kagen Coffee & Bistro, 2475 Stevens Center Place, Jan. 12, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Ki-Be Elementary/Middle School, 913 Horne Road, Benton City, Jan. 10, first follow-up to Dec. 7 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Jan. 10, first follow-up to Dec. 11 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Los Toreros Tienda y Carniceria (bakery), 618 Ninth St., Benton City, Jan. 11, first follow-up to Dec. 7 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Nob Hill Market, 424 S. Gum St., Kennewick, Jan, 9, first follow-up to Dec. 13 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Old Country Buffet, 6821 Canal Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 2, third follow-up to Oct. 31 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 2624 W. Kennewick Ave., Jan. 9, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Pizza Hut, 1921 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 12, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Riverton Retirement & Assisted Living, 1800 Bellerive Drive, Richland, Jan. 10, first follow-up to Dec. 14 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Rowena Chess Elementary School, 715 N. 24th Ave., Pasco, Jan. 12, first follow-up to Dec. 11 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Solstice Senior Living @ Kennewick, 8264 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 9, first follow-up to Dec. 6 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Taqueria El Sazon, 4115 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 10, first follow-up to Nov. 20 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Three Rivers North, 3300 Stevens Drive, Jan. 12, routine (10 red, 7 blue)
Tomatillo Authentic Mexican Flavors, 1360 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, Jan. 10, second follow-up to Nov. 9 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments