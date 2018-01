Jada Bowman, 9, grins as she rides on the Gesa Carousel of Dreams on Saturday. The Moses Lake girl was the 500,000th rider at the Kennewick attraction, which opened Labor Day Weekend in 2014. Bowman, who was celebrating her birthday, and her parents Kyra and Daniel Bowman received $500 in prizes plus 100 ride tokens. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald