P.F. Chang’s horse is on the move. Do you know where it’s been put to pasture?

For a little while Friday, “spot the P.F. Chang’s horse” was the Tri-Cities’ version of Where’s Waldo.
After the restaurant closed Sunday, people began to wonder where the ivory resin statue would end up — and quickly lit up Facebook.
At some point yesterday, the statue was loaded onto a trailer being pulled behind a pickup truck. They shared that photo with KVEW.
This kicked off dozens of people documenting the horse’s journey. Allie and Ann Petersen shared a selfie of the P.F. Chang’s horse on its trip out of the parking lot.
Since then it’s been spotted in the roundabout behind Columbia Center mall, the Circle K nearby — and in front of the Richland TownePlace Suites, said Richland native Jeff Peterson.
It even brought out the people joking about taking it home.
Bill Frisbee posted that he bought the horse for $2,500. Now he just needed to figure out what to do with it.
His daughter-in-law Courtney Frisbee shared the Facebook message to a group eliciting some questions.
“I jokingly posted it on a friend’s page who was obsessed with the horse,” Courtney Frisbee said.
Since it left, Kris Lapp has been getting messages about the horse and the truck hauling it.
His declaration was — possibly in jest — “This horse will be mine!”
He tried to reach out P.F Chang’s, but no one got back to him.
“Apparently the guy is just driving all over town with this thing, but not going anywhere,” the co-founder of Solar Spirits Distillery said. “I’m building a new house along (Highway 240) that overlooks the Columbia Park golf course, and I thought it would be awesome to have the statue to put in my backyard.”
The most recent photo was shared by the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, which showed it heading west.
The horse’s final destination is a mystery though. The corporate office was not reachable Friday afternoon.
Each branch of the restaurant has a 11-foot tall horse in front of it.
The company’s owner let the lease run out at the building at 8108 W. Gage Blvd. The about 50 employees were eligible to transfer to other company locations and will be paid for 60 days.
