Dee Pridemore of Vivid Imaginations Face Painting draws a unicorn on Genesis Zarate, 5, face during the Tri-City Family Expo on Friday at TRAC in Pasco. Genesis was accompanied by her mother, Tiffany Zarate of Richland. The expo is a family event with more than 100 vendors and live entertainment. It runs through today from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Cost: adults $5. ​children 3-17, $2. seniors and military with ID $2. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald