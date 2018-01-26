Snow, ice and slush led to multiple spin outs on Interstate 90, closing the road.
Multiple spinouts close Snoqualmie Pass

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 26, 2018 11:41 AM

Snoqualmie Pass has just reopened after being closed this morning.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 were shut down for a time Friday after snow and ice led to multiple spinouts.

Both directions have reopened but chains are required. Drivers are seeing more than an hour added to their travel time across the pass.

Heavy snow is predicted on the pass throughout the night and into Saturday, said state officials.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

