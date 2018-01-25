From inflatables to knockerball, family fun planned at Pasco expo

From inflatables and knockerball to robot demos and information booths, plenty of fun is planned at this year’s Tri-City Family Expo.
The event is noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at TRAC in Pasco.
About 100 local businesses, nonprofits, education organizations and health, wellness and animal groups will be represented. Hands-on activities will be offered, from inflatables to knockerball.
Hands In for Hands On, the nonprofit working to establish a children’s discovery museum in the Tri-Cities, will be the featured exhibit. The group plans everything from robotics demos to family yoga.
Never miss a local story.
Academy of Children’s Theatre will have performers strolling through the expo in character.
The theme of this year’s event is, “Healthy Families, Healthy Kids.”
The expo “is a way for community businesses to connect with families. And it gives families something fun to do in January, which can be a dreary time between the holidays and spring,” said Jennifer Peterson, coordinator.
Cost is $5 for adults and $2 for seniors, military with ID and kids ages 3 to 17. Admission is good for both days.
Comments