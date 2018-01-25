Local

From inflatables to knockerball, family fun planned at Pasco expo

By Sara Schilling

January 25, 2018 06:17 PM

From inflatables and knockerball to robot demos and information booths, plenty of fun is planned at this year’s Tri-City Family Expo.

The event is noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at TRAC in Pasco.

About 100 local businesses, nonprofits, education organizations and health, wellness and animal groups will be represented. Hands-on activities will be offered, from inflatables to knockerball.

Hands In for Hands On, the nonprofit working to establish a children’s discovery museum in the Tri-Cities, will be the featured exhibit. The group plans everything from robotics demos to family yoga.

Academy of Children’s Theatre will have performers strolling through the expo in character.

The theme of this year’s event is, “Healthy Families, Healthy Kids.”

The expo “is a way for community businesses to connect with families. And it gives families something fun to do in January, which can be a dreary time between the holidays and spring,” said Jennifer Peterson, coordinator.

​Cost is $5 for adults and $2 for seniors, military with ID and kids ages 3 to 17. Admission is good for both days.

