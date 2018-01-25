Travelers may see heavy snow on interstates

Travel could be difficult in the Cascade and the Blue Mountains Friday evening through Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for possible heavy snow in areas that include Interstate 84 near Meacham in Oregon and Ski Bluewood near Dayton.
Total snow accumulations of eight to 12 inches are possible in the Blue Mountains of Washington and northern Oregon, according to the weather service. It warns of slick roads and reduced visibility before precipitation turns to rain Saturday night.
Heavy snow also is possible on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass, with eight to 10 inches of snow possible Friday night and another five to nine inches of snow accumulating on Saturday
