Flu claims 2 more Tri-City victims

Two more people in the Tri-City area have died of the flu.
A woman in her 80s from Franklin County and a man in his 70s from Benton County bring the total to eight local flu deaths so far this season.
The Benton-Franklin Health District reported the two most recent deaths Thursday.
The eight local victims all were at increased risk because of their ago or underlying health conditions, the district.
Most of them had not received a flu shot, officials said.
Flu has hit the Tri-Cities particularly hard this year, with hospital ERs and urgent care centers filling up across the community.
Statewide, 86 people have died from the flu since October.
The flu shot remains the best protection against the illness, said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the health district.
“Everyone over the age of 6 months should get a flu shot to protect themselves and others,” she said, adding it’s not too late to get one this season.
Flu shots are widely available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices and the health district.
People also should wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their faces, cover their cough and stay at home when sick to avoid spreading the illness and have the best chance of staying healthy, officials said.
Flu is a contagious respiratory illness with symptoms such as fever, chills, aches, cough and sore throat.
For most people, it’s unpleasant but not life-threatening. However, it can lead to serious illness and death.
Pregnant women, young children, seniors and people with other health conditions are particularly at risk and should seek medical care if they think they may have the flu.
For more information, go to bit.ly/WAflufacts and bit.ly/CDCflufacts.
