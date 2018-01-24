Benton County inmate’s death remains a mystery

It will likely be another eight weeks before the Benton County coroner can say how an inmate died Saturday in his cell.
Benton County Coroner John Hansens said he is waiting for test results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab before releasing an official cause of death for Jacob L. Wilson, 28, of Union Gap.
Wilson had no wounds, Hansens said.
Richland police arrested Wilson on Jan. 18 on an outstanding warrant and for possessing methamphetamine.
When he was booked into the jail, he was screened for medical and mental health problems, said sheriff’s officials. They said they found nothing of concern.
Later, Wilson started to have a medical problem, Hansens said.
Corrections officers moved Wilson into a cell where they could monitor his condition. During one of the checks on Saturday, a corrections officer found him unconscious and he could not be revived.
The Tri-City Special Investigations Unit, comprised of detectives from various agencies, is doing an independent investigation of the death.
