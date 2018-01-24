This woman found a swastika on her cheeseburger

A woman says she found a swastika painted in ketchup on a Burger King cheeseburger she bought in Yakima.
The photo of the cheeseburger, reportedly bought from the Nob Hill fast food outlet, was posted on an anti-facist Facebook page based out of Yakima.
The pagerunner of Central City Antifa said that the manager told the woman — they called “a friend” and “a local Bernie supporter” — to contact Burger King’s corporate headquarters about the incident.
The public post features a range of comments. Many thought the photo was fake.
“What about the ketchup dispenser in fast food restaurants not being able to dispense swastikas, or the total lack of ketchup residue on the cheese?” said one commenter.
“I don’t know,” the pagerunner replied. “This is from a friend. She claims it’s real. I am going to find out for myself, though. I live just north of Yakima, so it’s only about 15 minutes away.”
A manager at the Nob Hill restaurant referred all comment to its local management office, which also operates stores in the Tri-Cities.
No one at the office could be reached late Wednesday afternoon.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
