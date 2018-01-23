Experts think they know when an 1,800-foot-tall ridge slipping near Yakima will break loose

More Videos 1:04 Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location Pause 1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:45 Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 1:22 Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car 1:01 Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics 0:40 Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice 0:11 Firefighters battle semitruck fire 2:18 Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:31 See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack Steven Mack, a Yakima County geologist, took this footage Jan. 14, 2018, of the slowly widening crack on Rattlesnake Ridge near Interstate 82 south of Yakima. Steven Mack, a Yakima County geologist, took this footage Jan. 14, 2018, of the slowly widening crack on Rattlesnake Ridge near Interstate 82 south of Yakima. Steven Mack

Steven Mack, a Yakima County geologist, took this footage Jan. 14, 2018, of the slowly widening crack on Rattlesnake Ridge near Interstate 82 south of Yakima. Steven Mack