Kennewick’s 3 Pueblos market reopens, ready to serve growing Latino community

1:01 Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics Pause

1:45 Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges

3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide

0:53 Proof Gastropub to offer skyline dining in Kennewick

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:44 Take a look at Richland's newest french fry factory

1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

0:45 Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

1:04 Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location