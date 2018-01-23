Trios hires new numbers guy to help navigate bankruptcy

Trios Health has a new chief financial officer.
Michael Rolph has been appointed to the post on an interim basis. He replaces Tony Sudduth, who resigned to take a job in Florida.
Rolph will help guide Trios through Chapter 9 bankruptcy proceedings and provide oversight of finances, information technology, facility maintenance, patient financial services and health information management, a news release said.
He’s on contract from Quorum Health Resources, which is Trios’ management consultant, and has more than 30 years experience in the field.
“It was important at this critical point in time for our organization that we bring someone in to backfill for Tony who is in tune with our current, very complex financial and operational situation,” Trios CEO Craig Cudworth said in the news release.
“Quorum’s team is heavily involved with the strategic rehabilitation process we’re working through at Trios Health, and Michael is as seasoned an expert as they come at jumping right into situations just like ours. I am confident he will be a tremendous asset as we continue working toward an expedient exit from bankruptcy and a strategic partnership with RCCH and UW Medicine.”
Trios is in discussions with RCCH HealthCare Partners and UW Medicine to sell its assets, though the hospital district itself would continue to exist.
Rolph holds a master’s in business administration from The University of Akron.
Trios Health is the name of the Kennewick Public Hospital District. It has two hospitals and a network of care centers and services.
