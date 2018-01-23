A winter storm warning has been issued for possibly heavy snow on Snoqualmie Pass through Wednesday night.
A winter storm warning has been issued for possibly heavy snow on Snoqualmie Pass through Wednesday night.
Heading to Seattle? Pick your day to avoid heaviest snow

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 23, 2018 12:30 PM

If you’re planning to head to Seattle soon, you may want to pick your travel day carefully.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the east slopes of the Washington Cascade Mountains through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The warning includes Snoqualmie Pass, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulation of eight to 16 inches is forecast for elevations above 2,500 feet. Lower elevations should get 3 to 8 inches of snow accumulation.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the weather service says. “Use caution as roads will most likely be snow-covered and slick in some areas, and visibilities will be lowered from snow kicked up by other vehicles.”

Snow also is expected Thursday through Saturday, but could be lighter, according to early forecasts.

A winter weather advisory also has been issued for the Blue Mountains, from Meacham, Ore., to near La Grande, Ore., through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

At Meacham four to seven inches of new snow is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night. Accumulations of six to 10 inches of snow are expected above 4,500 feet.

