A fifth-wheel travel trailer took an unexpected trip Monday morning when it flew off a truck hitch and sailed across a couple lanes of Interstate 182 in Pasco. It finally stopped in the median near Road 100. Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said the trailer was being moved by employees of Russ Dean Family RV in Pasco. He blamed driver error. Employees from the business dug out the wheels, jacked up the largely undamaged trailer and towed it away. No one was cited. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald