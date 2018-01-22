Ex-Pasco councilman found innocent of molesting girl

More Videos

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics 1:01

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics

Pause
Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

See how they figure out how many homeless are in the Tri-Cities 1:01

See how they figure out how many homeless are in the Tri-Cities

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Pasco police search dunes for wire theft suspects 0:43

Pasco police search dunes for wire theft suspects

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child 0:46

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Democrats are 'opposing a bill that they don't oppose,' says White House budget director as shutdown looms 3:54

Democrats are "opposing a bill that they don't oppose," says White House budget director as shutdown looms

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 2:31

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship.

  • Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges

    Former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores answers questions at a press conference with his attorney Scott Johnson after a jury found him innocent of two counts of child molestation in Franklin County Superior Court. The jury deliberated just a few hours on Friday and Monday before returning their verdict.

Former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores answers questions at a press conference with his attorney Scott Johnson after a jury found him innocent of two counts of child molestation in Franklin County Superior Court. The jury deliberated just a few hours on Friday and Monday before returning their verdict. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores answers questions at a press conference with his attorney Scott Johnson after a jury found him innocent of two counts of child molestation in Franklin County Superior Court. The jury deliberated just a few hours on Friday and Monday before returning their verdict. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Ex-Pasco councilman found innocent of molesting girl

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

January 22, 2018 11:28 AM

Former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores was found innocent of two counts of child molestation this morning.

Flores was accused of molesting a young girl in 2016. The girl told her parents in March 2017.

Franklin County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Astley argued that the girl’s original story — that Flores only hurt her arm — wasn’t true, and that delayed disclosures weren’t uncommon with young victims.

But Flores’ attorney Scott Johnson argued to jurors that the original story was the truth.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He told jurors that investigators made an assumption “so that all their resources were geared not toward finding the truth, but toward proving child molestation.”

The jury deliberated just a few hours on Friday and Monday before returning their verdict.

Flores, 39, was appointed to the Pasco City Council in late October 2016 but lost his seat in the August 2017 primary, a few months after he was charged. He continued on the council through December.

This story will be updated.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

Related stories from Tri-City Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics 1:01

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics

Pause
Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

See how they figure out how many homeless are in the Tri-Cities 1:01

See how they figure out how many homeless are in the Tri-Cities

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Pasco police search dunes for wire theft suspects 0:43

Pasco police search dunes for wire theft suspects

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child 0:46

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Democrats are 'opposing a bill that they don't oppose,' says White House budget director as shutdown looms 3:54

Democrats are "opposing a bill that they don't oppose," says White House budget director as shutdown looms

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 2:31

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship.

  • Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics

    About 300 people registered to take the plunge off the dock into frigid water at Columbia Point Marina in Richland during Polar Plunge Tri-Cities on Saturday. All money raised from the event goes to Special Olympics Washington to support local athletes.

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics

View More Video