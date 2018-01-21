Local

Walla Walla naturalist to speak at Kennewick bird meeting

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 21, 2018 03:29 PM

A Walla Walla-area author of books about birds and natural history will speak at the Tuesday meeting of the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society in Kennewick.

Mike Denny is an adjunct instructor at Walla Walla Community College and was a field biologist for the U.S. Forest Service, managing riparian restoration projects.

He will discuss “The Birds of the Riparian Buffer in Arid Southeastern Washington” at the meeting in the all-purpose room at the First Lutheran Church on the corner of Highway 395 and Yelm Street.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

