Just 11 inspections on tap; health department still found 2 fails

The Benton-Franklin Health District reported results from 11 kitchen inspections for the week ending Jan. 5.
Two failed and will be re-inspected. Two earned perfect scores.
The health district’s food safety team regularly inspects the 1,000-plus licensed food retail establishments in Benton and Franklin counties for sanitation, knowledge and food handling procedures. Those earning 25 or more red points on the 418-point scale on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow ups are re-inspected.
View past inspections at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
El Torito MX (deli), 420 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Jan. 5, first follow-up to Dec. 6 routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures, no thermometer present.
Jack in the Box, 49 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Jan. 3, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Courtyard by Marriott, 480 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Jan. 3, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
El Torito MX (meat), 420 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Jan. 5, first follow-up to Dec. 6 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Once Upon a Brew, 342 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 5, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Panaderia Estrella, 615 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 5, routine (15 red, 5 blue)
Parkinson Butler Orthodontics, 112 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Jan. 3, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Riverview High Basketball Concessions, 36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 5, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
St. Joseph’s Dillon Hall, 506 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Jan. 4, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
The Lodge at Columbia Point, 530 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Jan. 3, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Towne Place Suites by Marriott, 591 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Jan. 3, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
