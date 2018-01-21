About 300 people registered to take the plunge off the dock into frigid water at Columbia Point Marina in Richland during Polar Plunge Tri-Cities on Saturday. All money raised from the event goes to Special Olympics Washington to support local athletes.
Noelle Haro-GomezTri-City Herald
More Videos
1:01
Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics
0:40
Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice
0:11
Firefighters battle semitruck fire
0:45
Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman
2:18
Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain
2:31
See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack
1:01
Watch: A dessert fit for a king
0:38
Watch: Something's fishy in Richland
1:04
Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities
1:27
See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82
3:43
What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown
0:48
Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing
Choir students from Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Richland practice with Justin Raffa, artistic director of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, on Friday in preparation for their performance at the Washington Music Educators Association Conference in Yakima on Feb. 15
Attorneys gave opening statements Tuesday in the child molestation trial of former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. Flores is accused of molesting a young girl in 2016.
Pam Renard of Kennewick sent in this video of her dog Molly trying to get down the stairs after the nasty freeze Friday. She did make it safely back in, Renard said. Send us your video at tricityherald.com/sendphoto.