Does the Tri-Cities have a homeless problem? The answer could come soon

Dave Burris, 67, stands with a sign he made on the corner of the West 27th Avenue and South Quillan Street seeking donations. Burris said he’s homeless after losing his job at a Pasco processing plant. For the past six months, the Army veteran said he’s living on the streets and sleeps outside at various locations in Kennewick. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald