The Capitol is seen on the first day of a government shutdown after a divided Senate rejected a funding measure, in Washington, Saturday. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Sen. Murray, Gov. Inslee and others tweet about government shutdown

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 20, 2018 02:46 PM

A government shutdown is in effect after law makers failed to reach an agreement on the budget on Friday and those representing Washington state aren’t happy.

Here’s a look at what some of Washington’s politicians are tweeting:

“I am extremely disappointed that some made the reckless decision to shut down our government tonight,” Republican Rep. David Reichert said in statement issued Friday night. “There are important issues we must address, including providing certainty for our Dreamers, but we must keep our government up and running while we work toward a solution. Keeping our government operational and fully funded is critical to the day to day lives of all Americans and I urge both sides to come together to re-open the government."

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement Friday:

"There is no question this federal shutdown creates chaos, confusion and uncertainty for hard-working families, students, small businesses, veterans and seniors across Washington state,” reads the statement posted at governor.wa.gov. “My office is working with state agencies to understand how their operations, and Washington’s communities, will be impacted. At this point, we feel confident most of our agencies will be able to operate without interruption in the short-term. But we cannot speak for the federal services, and the tens of thousands of federal workers, in Washington state. We need Congress to do its job and get a budget passed soon.

“President Trump needs to work with Democrats and Republicans in Congress on a bipartisan plan to immediately end this crisis and keep the government open. We share numerous priorities such as protecting Dreamers, extending the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and addressing the opioid epidemic. There’s no reason Congress can’t get all these things done, now.”

The senate is scheduled to reconvene at 9 a.m. on Saturday to try again to pass a spending deal.

