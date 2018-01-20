Sen. Murray, Gov. Inslee and others tweet about government shutdown

A government shutdown is in effect after law makers failed to reach an agreement on the budget on Friday and those representing Washington state aren’t happy.
Here’s a look at what some of Washington’s politicians are tweeting:
I am hopeful Republican leaders hear from the people they represent and reconsider this deeply damaging approach.— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 20, 2018
House leadership wants to send Members home today despite the threat of a shutdown. I just voted no on a Motion to Adjourn because Congress should stay and do its job by passing a bipartisan, long-term spending deal.— Rep. Derek Kilmer (@RepDerekKilmer) January 19, 2018
#SchumerShutdown is irresponsible and short-sighted. I'm disappointed in the Senate. Stop jeopardizing children's healthcare and pass a budget.— Cathy McMorris Rodgers (@TeamCMR) January 20, 2018
Democrats are holding strong to say: #GOP controls the House, Senate and White House. You have the MAJORITIES. You want our votes, then talk to us and give us our priorities. That’s called governing. #GOPshutdown— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 20, 2018
“I am extremely disappointed that some made the reckless decision to shut down our government tonight,” Republican Rep. David Reichert said in statement issued Friday night. “There are important issues we must address, including providing certainty for our Dreamers, but we must keep our government up and running while we work toward a solution. Keeping our government operational and fully funded is critical to the day to day lives of all Americans and I urge both sides to come together to re-open the government."
Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement Friday:
"There is no question this federal shutdown creates chaos, confusion and uncertainty for hard-working families, students, small businesses, veterans and seniors across Washington state,” reads the statement posted at governor.wa.gov. “My office is working with state agencies to understand how their operations, and Washington’s communities, will be impacted. At this point, we feel confident most of our agencies will be able to operate without interruption in the short-term. But we cannot speak for the federal services, and the tens of thousands of federal workers, in Washington state. We need Congress to do its job and get a budget passed soon.
“President Trump needs to work with Democrats and Republicans in Congress on a bipartisan plan to immediately end this crisis and keep the government open. We share numerous priorities such as protecting Dreamers, extending the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and addressing the opioid epidemic. There’s no reason Congress can’t get all these things done, now.”
The senate is scheduled to reconvene at 9 a.m. on Saturday to try again to pass a spending deal.
