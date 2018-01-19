Ignite Youth Mentoring of Richland has laid off its paid staff, leaving its volunteers supported by a volunteer board. This photo from 2016 shows Stephanie Valencia, 12, right, and her Ignite mentor Carol Serle looking over pottery they had painted together.
Ignite Youth Mentoring of Richland has laid off its paid staff, leaving its volunteers supported by a volunteer board. This photo from 2016 shows Stephanie Valencia, 12, right, and her Ignite mentor Carol Serle looking over pottery they had painted together. File Tri-City Herald
Ignite Youth Mentoring of Richland has laid off its paid staff, leaving its volunteers supported by a volunteer board. This photo from 2016 shows Stephanie Valencia, 12, right, and her Ignite mentor Carol Serle looking over pottery they had painted together. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Kids might be left in the lurch after Richland nonprofit’s layoffs

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

January 19, 2018 07:34 PM

A Richland nonprofit dedicated to mentoring at-risk youth faces an uncertain future.

The faith-based Ignite Youth Mentoring laid off its four paid employees last week and is asking churches and the community for money.

“We probably waited way too long to put that plea out there,” Ignite board chairman John Inman told the Herald.

Programs will continue though, Inman said, and how many donations they receive in the next few months will determine how they continue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the meantime, mentors such as KyriAnne Boothroyd hope to keep seeing the 218 at-risk youths in the program.

She still worries.

Some of the adult volunteers may not stick with them without the support of paid staff members, she said.

The students in the program have histories that can include drug abuse, sexual or physical assault, being bullied, suffering from depression and attempts at harming themselves.

Ignite’s mentors give them encouragement, inspiration and a chance to find God’s purpose in their lives, according to an email sent by Inman to supporters.

ignite closes_2
James Donaldson, a former NBA player and All-Star, spoke to about 20 people in April 2011 at Central United Protestant Church in Richland to promote his book and Ignite Youth Mentoring.
File Tri-City Herald

They also learn social and job-related skills, the email said.

Children placed in the One-To-One program meet with mentors at least twice a month and attend structured activities when they want. There are 68 children in that program.

The Lunch Buddies program focuses on elementary and middle school students during school lunch hours, giving mentors and kids a chance to talk and have lunch weekly.

Inman counted 150 kids in that program, which will keep going until at least to the end of the school year.

He also said that parents can still get their child on a waiting list for new mentoring, though that could take some time.

“We’re trying to maintain what we currently have,” Inman said.

Inman and Executive Director Troy Farley didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the financial problems, though grants from nonprofits such as United Way will continue, they said.

More Videos

Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice 0:40

Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice

Pause
What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 3:42

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide

Grayson’s 28, defensive pressure allow Kamiakin boys to hang on against Kennewick 1:10

Grayson’s 28, defensive pressure allow Kamiakin boys to hang on against Kennewick

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child 0:46

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco 3:49

Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

Firefighters battle semitruck fire 0:11

Firefighters battle semitruck fire

Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug 3:23

Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug

What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?

  • Ignite Youth Mentoring program looking for volunteers

    In 2016, Jessica Ramirez of the Ignite Youth Mentoring program gave an overall description of the faith-based program based in Richland. January is National Mentoring Month.

Ignite Youth Mentoring program looking for volunteers

In 2016, Jessica Ramirez of the Ignite Youth Mentoring program gave an overall description of the faith-based program based in Richland. January is National Mentoring Month.

Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Adding to the difficulties was a leadership shakeup earlier this year.

Ignite’s former executive director, John Scheline, resigned in March and was fired as a mentor in July after being accused of attempted child rape.

He was one of about two dozen men swept up in the “Tri-Cities Net Nanny Operation.”

Ignite started in 2008 and Central Protestant United Church in Richland spun the program off into its own nonprofit in 2011.

Inman said it’s unclear if the allegations against Scheline triggered Ignite’s financial woes.

“We’re dissecting the situation,” Inman said.

Churches and the community have responded to Ignite’s request for help. Farley also will stick with the nonprofit on a volunteer, part-time basis.

The nonprofit still is working on a formal request for financial help, Inman added. Donations can be made at bit.ly/ignitedonate.

Ignite started in 2008 and Central Protestant United Church in Richland spun the program off into its own nonprofit in 2011.

Ignite received positive reviews and an expert designation during its 10-year history.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice 0:40

Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice

Pause
What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 3:42

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide

Grayson’s 28, defensive pressure allow Kamiakin boys to hang on against Kennewick 1:10

Grayson’s 28, defensive pressure allow Kamiakin boys to hang on against Kennewick

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child 0:46

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco 3:49

Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

Firefighters battle semitruck fire 0:11

Firefighters battle semitruck fire

Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug 3:23

Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug

What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?

  • Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice

    Choir students from Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Richland practice with Justin Raffa, artistic director of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, on Friday in preparation for their performance at the Washington Music Educators Association Conference in Yakima on Feb. 15

Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice

View More Video