Where there’s smoke ...

Kennewick firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the engine compartment of a Mitsubishi sedan that was being towed to a repair shop when it caught fire along Highway 395 at West 27th Avenue.
Jesse Cortez, 21, of Spokane, said he hired Clearwater Collision & Towing after his car developed a coolant leak while he was driving through the Tri-Cities.
He was riding in the tow truck when he and the driver noticed the fire about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The tow truck was not damaged.
