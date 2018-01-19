Kennewick firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the engine compartment of a 2005 Mitsubishi sedan that was being towed to a repair shop when it caught fire on Highway 395 at West 27th Avenue in Kennewick.
Local

Where there’s smoke ...

By Bob Brawdy

January 19, 2018 05:31 PM

Kennewick firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the engine compartment of a Mitsubishi sedan that was being towed to a repair shop when it caught fire along Highway 395 at West 27th Avenue.

Jesse Cortez, 21, of Spokane, said he hired Clearwater Collision & Towing after his car developed a coolant leak while he was driving through the Tri-Cities.

He was riding in the tow truck when he and the driver noticed the fire about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The tow truck was not damaged.

