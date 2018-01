Justin Raffa, the artistic director of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, gives some feedback to choir students at Lewis & Clark Elementary in Richland for their performance next month at the Washington Music Educators Association Conference in Yakima. Carri Rose, Lewis & Clark’s music teacher, invited Raffa and others musical professionals to give them tips for their upcoming event. Watch the video at www. tricityherald.com/video. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald