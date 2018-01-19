Pets in the Mid-Columbia 3

Milo, a 5-month old Welsh Pembroke corgi, is comforting his “Uncle” Max, a 5-year old husky/St. Bernard mix, in their Pasco home after Max had been hit by a car. Friends in need, indeed.
Courtesy Susan Dawson
Zooie, a Border Collie mix, enjoys nothing more than swimming in the river. This scene at Wade Park in Pasco looks like her perfect day.
Courtesy Laura Beeler
HalfFace, living up to the name with this pose, enjoys the ride on the way to camping at the beach. Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos.
Courtesy Susan Hoopengarner
Lucy, a 2-year-old lab/pointer and a huge ball of goofy energy, proves that, indeed, dogs can smile ... with a little help from gravity.
Courtesy Mary Arquette
Angus and Rupert, two new polydactyl kittens (extra toes) at their Richland home, show off their natural mittens in the cat tree.
Courtesy Jim Conca
Charlie, described by his owner as a “tubby” tabby, is already looking forward to lunch.
Courtesy Veronika Vazquez
Merlin, a pug/French bulldog mix, found out the hard way that, indeed, when you frown, your face can get stuck.
Courtesy Rochelle Twomey
Sometimes you just need to cool off. Belle Foraker, a lovable Cavashon, enjoys playing in the Columbia River in Pasco.
Courtesy Ron Foraker
Maggie Moo, a mixed breed adopted from the humane society eight years ago, gives driving lessons to her “little brother” TJ at their West Richland home.
Courtesy Kristin Miller
Panchita, a 6-year-old border collie mix, is always smiles and fluffy love. Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos.
Courtesy Brigitte Diaz
Forest feels right at home at Morgan Lake in La Grande, Ore.
Courtesy Haley Hess
Either Cali the pit bull knows she’s been caught napping in the baby bouncer, or she is totally cheating at hide and seek.
Courtesy Jennifer Christian
Copper, a wirehaired pointing griffon, enjoys long walks on the beatch, but is just as good chillin’ by the lake.
Courtesy Tiffany Rodabaugh
There’s house trained, and then there’s house TRAINED. Cocoa, a 10-month-old kitten in West Richland, is actually catching on faster than his 2-year-old human competition. Kind of want to see if he can make a clean getaway, though.
Courtesy Ryan Alder
Milo, a rescue cat in Richland, has oodles of personality. He may need a second rescue if this edge-of-your-seat drama goes the wrong way. Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos.
Courtesy Tania Hartman