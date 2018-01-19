More Videos

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Pause
Firefighters battle semitruck fire 0:11

Firefighters battle semitruck fire

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child 0:46

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 3:42

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

Check out the big changes in store for the Tri-City Country Club 0:48

Check out the big changes in store for the Tri-City Country Club

Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick 1:31

Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

  • Firefighters battle semitruck fire

    A pair of truck drivers managed to escape from a dramatic semi fire early Friday morning. West Benton Fire and Rescue put out the blaze before it spread too far.

A pair of truck drivers managed to escape from a dramatic semi fire early Friday morning. West Benton Fire and Rescue put out the blaze before it spread too far. West Benton Fire and Rescue
A pair of truck drivers managed to escape from a dramatic semi fire early Friday morning. West Benton Fire and Rescue put out the blaze before it spread too far. West Benton Fire and Rescue

Local

Fireball engulfs semi truck near Prosser

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 19, 2018 09:39 AM

A truck driver went to extraordinary lengths to save his load when his truck caught fire early Friday.

He was asleep in the truck’s cab parked at a Benton County-owned viewpoint off Highway 221 near Prosser.

He and another truck driver were carrying loads bound for British Columbia, Canada, when they pulled off to sleep in their trucks, said fire Chief Seth Johnson.

About 2 a.m., a sound woke up the first driver, who went outside to find his truck cab burning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He ran to his partner’s truck and roused him. Together they unhooked the cab and trailer and used the second truck to tow it away from the burning vehicle. The trailer was pulling a flatbed, but Johnson wasn’t sure what it was hauling.

At the same time, a passing driver called 911 to report the fire.

By the time Benton County Fire District 5 and West Benton Fire and Rescue arrived, they found the cab engulfed with flames. Firefighters spent the next hour and a half dousing it.

Johnson caught some of the dramatic fire on video.

semi fire 1
West Benton Fire and Rescue responded to a semi truck fire near Prosser early Friday.
West Benton Fire and Rescue

The blaze burned hot enough to melt the top of the fuel tank and the fuel lines, dumping more than 100 gallons of diesel in the area.

The trucking company is working with Benton County to organize the clean-up effort.

The first driver suffered some minor smoke inhalation.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies also helped at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Pause
Firefighters battle semitruck fire 0:11

Firefighters battle semitruck fire

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child 0:46

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 3:42

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

Check out the big changes in store for the Tri-City Country Club 0:48

Check out the big changes in store for the Tri-City Country Club

Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick 1:31

Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

  • Firefighters battle semitruck fire

    A pair of truck drivers managed to escape from a dramatic semi fire early Friday morning. West Benton Fire and Rescue put out the blaze before it spread too far.

Firefighters battle semitruck fire

View More Video