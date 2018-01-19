Fireball engulfs semi truck near Prosser

More Videos 0:45 Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman Pause 0:11 Firefighters battle semitruck fire 0:46 Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 2:31 See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 0:48 Check out the big changes in store for the Tri-City Country Club 1:31 Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Firefighters battle semitruck fire A pair of truck drivers managed to escape from a dramatic semi fire early Friday morning. West Benton Fire and Rescue put out the blaze before it spread too far. A pair of truck drivers managed to escape from a dramatic semi fire early Friday morning. West Benton Fire and Rescue put out the blaze before it spread too far. West Benton Fire and Rescue

A pair of truck drivers managed to escape from a dramatic semi fire early Friday morning. West Benton Fire and Rescue put out the blaze before it spread too far. West Benton Fire and Rescue