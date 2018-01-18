Kennewick couple slapped with a $16,000 fine. They wanted an RV pad near the river

A Kennewick couple has been fined $16,000 by the Washington Department of Ecology after they dumped fill material along the Naches River and then did not restore the shoreline as ordered.
Richard and Sarah Tamburello have 30 days to file an appeal.
Filling in the floodway of the Naches River could cause flooding of other land, creating problems for those property owners.
In May 2013, the Tamburellos placed 296 cubic yards of fill material, an amount equal to about 30 dump truck loads, in an area that was below the high watermark of the Naches River and a wetland, according to Ecology.
The property is near Nile in Yakima County, and at least some of the fill material was placed to form a pad to park a recreational vehicle, according to state documents.
The Tamburellos did not have local, state or federal permits for the work, according to Ecology.
State and county officials worked with the couple for several years before the fine was issued, Ecology said in a news release.
A year ago, they jointly ordered the couple to restore the floodway and wetlands.
At one point, the Tamburellos filed an appeal with the wrong agency. Ecology said they did not refile it when told of their mistake.
In August, the Tamburellos were sent a letter giving them 45 days to submit evidence that showed that were taking steps to prepare for restoration of the filled area.
When they had not met that requirement in December, Ecology proceeded with steps to issue a fine, the department said.
Requirements for rehabilitation of the area include removing the fill material, planting multiple types of trees and shrubs, and ongoing weed control.
Maintaining the floodway not only prevents impacts to other property owners, it also “provides a place for our rivers and streams to safely fluctuate, distributes nutrients and sediments for plant and soil health, creates and improves habitat ,and increases public safety,” said Gary Graff, section manager with Ecology’s Shorelands and Environmental Assistance program.
Wetlands protect surface and groundwater, provide erosion control, recharge groundwater and provide habitat for wildlife. Those benefits are lost when wetlands are filled, the Department of Ecology said.
