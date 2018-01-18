Kennewick police officers investigation the scene where James Grant was hit in late December.
Kennewick police officers investigation the scene where James Grant was hit in late December. Kennewick Police Department
Kennewick police officers investigation the scene where James Grant was hit in late December. Kennewick Police Department

Local

Pedestrian hit by car 2 weeks ago dies

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 18, 2018 06:16 PM

A 63-year-old laborer who stepped in front of a car on Fruitland Street has died.

James M. Grant never recovered after a Nissan Sentra hit him Dec. 28. He was crossing Fruitland at the intersection with Canal Drive.

The driver and several witnesses said she had a green light when she drove into the intersection.

Medics took him to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he remained in a coma until Jan. 12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

One of six children, Grant was a Pasco native who attended classes at Columbia Basin College and lived in Finley shortly before his death, according to his obituary.

He was a member of the local laborers’ union.

Grant also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul food bank, helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity and loved music, dancing, card games and working outdoors.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

    Attorneys gave opening statements Tuesday in the child molestation trial of former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. Flores is accused of molesting a young girl in 2016.

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:18

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain
See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

View More Video