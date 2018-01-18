Pedestrian hit by car 2 weeks ago dies

A 63-year-old laborer who stepped in front of a car on Fruitland Street has died.
James M. Grant never recovered after a Nissan Sentra hit him Dec. 28. He was crossing Fruitland at the intersection with Canal Drive.
The driver and several witnesses said she had a green light when she drove into the intersection.
Medics took him to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he remained in a coma until Jan. 12.
Never miss a local story.
One of six children, Grant was a Pasco native who attended classes at Columbia Basin College and lived in Finley shortly before his death, according to his obituary.
He was a member of the local laborers’ union.
Grant also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul food bank, helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity and loved music, dancing, card games and working outdoors.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments