Oretta Fryer, Lincoln Bachelder and Ruby Velasquez, from left, “operate” on a compound sentence in Heather Huisingh’s second-grade dual-language class at Hawthorne Elementary School in Kennewick. Huisingh started the fun lesson on sentence structure last year. Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland donated their surgical wardrobe. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald