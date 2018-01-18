J’nisa Fox
The Richland High freshman worked to prevent youth suicide, but depression overcame her

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 18, 2018 01:37 PM

It’s hard to tell from J’nisa Fox’s photos that she struggled with depression.

The 15-year-old Richland High freshman’s smile in her Facebook posts shows no pain.

She even talked of wanting to be a suicide prevention advocate. But that wasn’t to be.

J’nisa took her own life at home this week. She died Wednesday morning at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

“Adolescence had proven to be a really tough time for her,” her mother, Ruthie Hyslop, told the Herald. “She was getting treatment.”

J’nisa played basketball at Carmichael Middle School and for Amateur Athletic Union teams. She had a love of sports in common with her dad, Chris Fox of Richland.

Her mom said she was a leader on her teams and a phenomenal player.

She liked going for walks with her 8-year-old sister, Johnika, and, like many teens, she was looking forward to getting her driver’s license.

Another of J’nisa’s passions was longboarding. She started bringing it with her from class to class after almost misplacing it on the first day of school.

Hyslop plans to give it to J’nisa’s boyfriend. They’d been together for nearly two years.

The teens’ relationship, in part, motivated J’nisa to become a suicide prevention advocate. Her boyfriend’s brother killed himself five years ago.

She participated in suicide prevention walks, and encouraged others to reach out for help.

Teens struggling with suicidal thoughts can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text to 741741. A list of risk factors and warning signs is available at bit.ly/suicidewarning.

Hyslop, who teaches at Ochoa Middle School, said she also speaks about suicide prevention and mental health.

A counseling center was set up Wednesday in the Richland High School library to help students and an e-mail was sent to parents letting them know about her death.

“We are all saddened by the loss of one of our Bombers,” said Principal Tim Praino. “Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Support poured in from both Richland High and Lewis and Clark Elementary school as well Ochoa and Kadlec Regional Medical Center, said her mother.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

