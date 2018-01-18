Local

Body was lying near Prosser for nearly a week

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 18, 2018 10:54 AM

A still unidentified man was dead for four or five days before a passing driver noticed him Wednesday next to Interstate 82, said Benton County’s coroner.

Police are still trying to figure out who he is and find his family. He was found on the south side of the interstate near a barbed-wire fence about a mile east of Prosser.

He had no obvious wounds.

He is estimated to be 55 to 70 years old and was balding with a long beard. He was wearing jeans, a dark-green jacket and a black beanie cap, said the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Given the circumstances he’s probably a resident of the area based on the clothing he was wearing,” said Coroner John Hansens. “He was wearing shoes but no socks. A coat but no shirt.”

He did not have a wallet or keys.

Deputies are checking with nearby residents to see if anyone knew him or had seen him around the area, Hansens said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning to determine how he died.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 18-00770.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

    Attorneys gave opening statements Tuesday in the child molestation trial of former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. Flores is accused of molesting a young girl in 2016.

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:18

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain
See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

View More Video