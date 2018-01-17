Lunker Lake, Cee Dub’s biscuits and big game: Tri-Cities Sportsman Show returns

It may be cold and rainy outside, but you can stay warm and dry and still experience the great outdoors at the 25th annual Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show.
The three-day event (Jan. 19-21) at TRAC in Pasco features dozens of exhibitors from all over the country offering the latest in hunting and fishing technology: boats and motors, trailers, tackle, gear, outdoor clothing and accessories, as well as taxidermists, wildlife art, guide services and destination lodges.
Thousands are expected to stop by throughout the weekend to take advantage of the many outdoor recreation offerings, including live fishing demonstrations and seminars from top anglers.
Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission (good for all three days) is $10 for adults, $5 children 6-12, under 6 free. Military members $1 off with ID; 60-plus is $5 on Friday, and Sunday’s Kids Day is $1 off age 6-12.
The event kicks off with “The Great Bear Show,” and also includes a Northwest big game display, an indoor 3-D archery shoot, and Cee Dub Welch putting on his popular Outdoor Cooking Camp in sessions for parents and for kids.
Kids can fish indoors at Lunker Lake and learn how to tie a fly from the Columbia Basin Fly Casters.
Seminars will be conducted by fishing and hunting experts. Speakers include:
Fishing
Dave Hedden, walleye fishing expert and guide; local author Wayne Heinz, who will give a talk about depth sounder tips and early-season bass fishing; WDFW Paul Hoffarth will speak about warm-water fishing as well as salmon and trout fishing in the Tri-City area; full-time guide and salmon expert Shane Magnuson will talk about spring and fall salmon fishing; Red’s Fly Shop from the Yakima River Canyon will present several fly-fishing seminars.
Hunting
Abel Cortina will demonstrate champion waterfowl calling; Brian Robertson will speak about elk hunting; Richard Mann will talk about hunting turkey; and the Sand and Sage Hunting Retriever Club will talk about training and hunting with dogs.
Colyak Bowhunters offers an indoor archery range and a kids’ balloon shoot. The Richland Rod and Gun Club will be teaching young shooters how to correctly handle a rifle while shooting at paper targets.
For more information including seminar schedules, go to shuylerproductions.com/tri-cities/.
