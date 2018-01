John Hendrickson, left, and Todd Breckel, with the state Department of Transportation, pour the base for a bicycle and pedestrian counter along the Sacagawea Heritage Trail near Road 52. The battery-powered counter will collect information for the state and the city of Pasco on how the trail is used. Similar counters have been installed statewide. The details can be seen online at bit.ly/bikepedpath. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald