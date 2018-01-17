UPDATE: Man’s body found near Prosser

Benton County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a body found on a road near Prosser.
The location can be seen by drivers on Interstate 82, before the East Meade Avenue exit.
Cmdr. Steve Caughey confirmed the sheriff’s office is investigating.
Caughey said the white man’s body was discovered around 2:12 p.m. Wednesday.
Never miss a local story.
He was between the ages of 55 and 70, balding with a long beard.
The man wore new-looking shoes, jeans, a dark green jacket and a black beanie.
Investigators didn’t find any ID, Caughey said.
The coroner’s office has scheduled an autopsy Friday.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments