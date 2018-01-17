A special counseling center was created Wednesday at Richland High School after learning that a freshman student had taken her own life.
A special counseling center was created Wednesday at Richland High School after learning that a freshman student had taken her own life. File
A special counseling center was created Wednesday at Richland High School after learning that a freshman student had taken her own life. File

Local

Richland High freshman dies, students offered counseling

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 17, 2018 03:36 PM

A special counseling center was created Wednesday at Richland High School after learning that a freshman student had taken her own life.

The 15-year-old girl was discovered by a family member in her room about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday and rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, said Coroner John Hansens. She died at the hospital Wednesday morning.

Her name has yet to be released by the coroner’s office.

Richland High School Principal Tim Praino emailed parents about her death Wednesday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are encouraging students to seek out counseling if they need it,” Praino wrote. “If you would like to pick up your student early from school we completely understand.”

A counseling center was set up in the Richland High library and additional counselors came from Hanford and River’s Edge high schools to help students, said district spokesman Steve Aagaard.

Any student could take advantage of the counseling.

“If you would like to pick up your student early from school we completely understand,” Praino told parents earlier in the day. “Everyone grieves differently, please take care of one another during this difficult time.”

Teens struggling with suicidal thoughts can reach out to the National Youth Suicide Prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text to 741741.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

    Attorneys gave opening statements Tuesday in the child molestation trial of former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. Flores is accused of molesting a young girl in 2016.

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:18

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain
See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

View More Video