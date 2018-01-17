Richland High freshman dies, students offered counseling

A special counseling center was created Wednesday at Richland High School after learning that a freshman student had taken her own life.
The 15-year-old girl was discovered by a family member in her room about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday and rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, said Coroner John Hansens. She died at the hospital Wednesday morning.
Her name has yet to be released by the coroner’s office.
Richland High School Principal Tim Praino emailed parents about her death Wednesday morning.
“We are encouraging students to seek out counseling if they need it,” Praino wrote. “If you would like to pick up your student early from school we completely understand.”
A counseling center was set up in the Richland High library and additional counselors came from Hanford and River’s Edge high schools to help students, said district spokesman Steve Aagaard.
Any student could take advantage of the counseling.
Teens struggling with suicidal thoughts can reach out to the National Youth Suicide Prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text to 741741.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
