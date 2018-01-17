Rally for women’s, civil rights to be repeated in Richland

A second Women’s March in support of women’s rights and civil rights is set for 12-2 p.m. Sunday in Richland.
The march will build on the January 2017 events held across the nation, including the Women’s March on Washington, which brought more than 400,000 people to the National Mall.
The Women’s March in Richland last year drew more than 1,000 participants supporting human rights after Donald Trump was elected president.
The Richland event Sunday will be held at John Dam Plaza on George Washington Way.
Never miss a local story.
It will be followed by an action after-party 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fuse building, 723 The Parkway, Richland.
The march is organized by The Honey Hive: Tri-Cities Huddle Network, a Tri-Cities citizen’s group.
Comments