Over 1,000 participants joined the Tri-Cities Women's March last year at John Dam Plaza in Richland. The Richland rally was one of hundreds across the country with the goal of supporting human rights.
Local

Rally for women’s, civil rights to be repeated in Richland

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 17, 2018 02:23 PM

A second Women’s March in support of women’s rights and civil rights is set for 12-2 p.m. Sunday in Richland.

The march will build on the January 2017 events held across the nation, including the Women’s March on Washington, which brought more than 400,000 people to the National Mall.

The Women’s March in Richland last year drew more than 1,000 participants supporting human rights after Donald Trump was elected president.

The Richland event Sunday will be held at John Dam Plaza on George Washington Way.

It will be followed by an action after-party 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fuse building, 723 The Parkway, Richland.

The march is organized by The Honey Hive: Tri-Cities Huddle Network, a Tri-Cities citizen’s group.

